Aviation maintenance company opening at Louisiana airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An aviation maintenance and repair facility will open at a northwest Louisiana airport to serve commercial airline customers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Advanced Aero Services's plans for a new facility at the Shreveport Regional Airport. The startup company, called AAS, plans to create 60 new jobs at the site by next year, with an average annual salary of $49,600 plus benefits. Hiring is expected to begin within two months.

“Aerospace represents one of Louisiana’s key industries today, and an important sector for growing Louisiana’s economy in the future,” Edwards said in a statement.

AAS plans to establish its operations in Shreveport in an existing hangar located in the Shreveport Regional Airport’s Aeropark and then seek financing for an expansion that the governor's office said is expected to lead to as many as 1,000 jobs within the decade.

“We look forward to building out the aviation services offered at Shreveport Regional and making this region our base of operations,” company President Mike Anderson said.

Louisiana is giving AAS workforce training assistance along with tax breaks for manufacturing facilities and companies that offer high-paying jobs.