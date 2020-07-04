Autopsy: Man died of drug overdose after fight with deputies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Black man died of an accidental drug overdose shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport in April, according to an autopsy report released Friday.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement that the county medical examiner has found that the deputies who took Kevon Todd, 29, into custody did not contribute to his death. The medical examiner's report listed acute eutylone intoxication as the official cause of death. Eutylone is a stimulant that officials consider a novel designer drug.

Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had stopped Todd on April 9 as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint, authorities said. He had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area, officials said. Deputies said Todd had seemed irrational, but it wasn't clear then what was causing the condition.

After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive, officials said. Rescue workers began life-saving measures and transported Todd to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies involved in the struggle sustained minor injuries.

Tony said he's directing the Fire Rescue department to review is procedures to make sure everything was done to save Todd. The State Attorney's Office will review the case.