Auto insurer offers shelter-in-place refunds

An Allstate Corp. sign display outside the company's headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020. Allstate is refunding $600 million in premiums that were earmarked to cover auto accidents this spring that will never come to be. less An Allstate Corp. sign display outside the company's headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020. Allstate is refunding $600 million in premiums that were earmarked to cover auto accidents this spring that ... more Photo: Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg Photo: Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Auto insurer offers shelter-in-place refunds 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It was not a scenario the Allstate actuaries envisioned, in pricing policies that would generate more than $300 million in premiums from Connecticut drivers over a 12-month period.

But with many vehicles languishing in garages as a result of “stay-at-home” orders, the insurance giant pledged Monday to do right for its policyholders nationally by refunding $600 million in premiums that were earmarked to cover auto accidents this spring that will never come to be.

American Family Insurance is following suit, pledging on Monday a $200 million refund, with the Wisconsin-based underwriter having a comparatively small Connecticut customer base at under $8 million in premiums collected in 2017, the most recent year for which the Connecticut Insurance Department has posted data.

As a group, auto insurers collected nearly $3.5 billion in premiums from Connecticut households and businesses in 2017, working out to an average monthly tally of $288 million.

The Geico subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway is the largest auto insurance underwriter in Connecticut, with a $580 million book of business in 2017. Progressive and Liberty Mutual joined Allstate in logging more than $300 million in Connecticut premiums that year, with Travelers and State Farm topping the $200 million threshold.

Nearly two weeks ago, Geico provided a needed relief valve for many customers, stating it would not cancel coverage through April 30 whether due to non-payment or the expiration of policies. Travelers, which is a major Hartford-area employer, set a May 15 date through which it will not cancel policies, while taking separate action on behalf of the independent brokers that steer it business in accelerating the payment of $100 million in commissions.

Customers of Allstate and subsidiaries Esurance and Encompass will receive a 15 percent refund of their monthly premiums for both April and May, as credits to their bank accounts, credit cards or Allstate accounts.

Alex.Soule@scni.com; 203-842-2545; @casoulman