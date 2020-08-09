Authorities identify Fort Dodge woman fatally shot by police

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have identified the Fort Dodge woman who was shot and killed by police last week.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 39-year-old Melissa Halda was fatally shot by a Webster County Sheriff's deputy during the incident on Tuesday night. Halda was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives before the shooting happened.

Halda was shot and killed after deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded. No other details were released about the shooting.

The sheriff's deputy who shot Halda has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.