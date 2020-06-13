Atlanta police shoot, kill DUI suspect after struggle

ATLANTA (AP) —

Authorities in Georgia say a DUI suspect who resisted being taken into custody by Atlanta police for drunk driving has been shot and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the shooting that happened at a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday.

Numerous videos posted to social media sites showed a small crowd gathered at the scene and protesting the police shooting.

Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru who was asleep, causing customers to drive around the vehicle.

After he failed a field sobriety test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody, according to the GBI. But he resisted and a struggle ensued, leading the officer to deploy a Taser.

The GBI said witnesses saw the male grab the Taser away from the officer.

“It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser,” the GBI said in a statement.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery, the statement said.

One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

The GBI said it is trying to identify next of kin. Neither the identity of the male nor the officer involved was released. Once its investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.