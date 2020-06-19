Authorities ID 2 killed in Jefferson County double homicide

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Friday released the name of two people killed in a double homicide and arson in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner determined that Nedra Lemke, 57, and James Lemke, 59, died of gunshot wounds.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports authorities believe the incident was a targeted act.

A sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a possible burglary Tuesday night found two bodies in the driveway of a Town of Sumner home. The deputy was then fired upon from inside the house, and he shot back. Black smoke started rising from the house. The deputy was not injured, but the house was a total loss.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man but have not said whether he is a suspect.