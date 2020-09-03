Authorities: Bettendorf police officer fatally shoots man

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man was shot and killed by a police officer Thursday after a confrontation inside a home where several children were present, police said.

Bettendorf police officers were dispatched to a house after a report that someone was bleeding and was holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child, Bettendorf officer Keith Kimball said in a news release.

One of the officers “engaged with” a man holding a sharp-edged weapon, Kimball said. The officer fired at the man, hitting him once. He died at the scene, KWQC-TV reported.

There were several young children present, Kimball said.

The officer will be placed on administrative leave, which is normal procedure after shootings.

No one else was injured, Kimball said. No other information was released Thursday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct the investigation.