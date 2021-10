PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian police posted a 1 million Australian dollar ($750,000) reward on Thursday for information about a 4-year-old girl who officials suspect was snatched from a tent at a remote coastal location five days earlier.

Cleo Smith was reportedly last seen by her parents at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Blowholes Shacks campsite near the town of Carnarvon, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) north of the Western Australia state capital, Perth.