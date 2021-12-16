Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Four other children were in the hospital, with three in critical condition and one in serious condition following the incident on Thursday in the island state of Tasmania. Police said two boys and two girls aged 10 or 11 were among the dead. Details of the other victim have not been released.