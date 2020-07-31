Austin Police Look to the Public For Help in Austin Shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Homicide detectives at the Austin Police Department are asking for the public's help investigating a Saturday night shooting at an Austin protest that left one man dead, according to a statement Thursday.

“This incident is of immense importance to our community and has generated questions that deserve answers,” Austin police said in a statement.

Austin officials are encouraging anyone with relevant information, including original video footage or images, to come forward. Officials said detectives have contacted nearby businesses with visible cameras and reviewed their footage, along with video and images provided by witnesses.

Austin police said a suspect has not been identified in the ongoing investigation.

Garrett Foster died after being shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday. Police said that according to witnesses, a disturbance began when a vehicle started honking at protesters. The vehicle stopped as protesters crossed the roadway and Foster, who was holding an AK-47 type assault rifle, approached the driver’s side window. He was shot from inside the vehicle.

A subject called 911 and stated they had been involved in a shooting and driven away from the scene. The caller stated they had shot someone who had approached their driver’s window with a rifle. Officers located and brought the caller to the homicide office to be interviewed.