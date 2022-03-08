Aurora man sentenced for throwing explosive into restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison for throwing an explosive device through the window of a suburban Chicago restaurant in 2020 during civil unrest that followed George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, prosecutors said.

A federal judge in Chicago sentenced Diego Vargas, 27, of Aurora last week. He had faced up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to throwing an explosive device through the window of the Egg Harbor Cafe in Naperville on June 1, 2020, resulting in two explosions.