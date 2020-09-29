Audit cites failures of oversight in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A new state audit cites a lack of oversight in the 2019 scandal that eventually led to the ouster and prison time for St. Louis County's former executive.

The report released Tuesday by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Democrat Steve Stenger manipulated contract and procurement processes in part because no mechanisms were in place to provide safeguards.

The St. Louis County Council requested the audit last year.

Stenger pleaded guilty in May 2019 to corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations. He is serving a federal prison sentence of nearly four years, and was fined $250,000. Three others also pleaded guilty in the scheme.

The state audit cited failures of oversight by the County Council and the board that oversees the county's economic development partnership.