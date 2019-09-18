Audit blasts Colorado civil rights division on transparency

DENVER (AP) — The state auditor's office has found that Colorado's Civil Rights Division investigates discrimination complaints too slowly and that its Civil Rights Commission operates without transparency.

The Colorado Sun reported Wednesday that an audit found that 367 of 933 investigations reviewed weren't completed by the division within a required 270 days.

The audit says delays could induce citizens to pursue their complaints through lawsuits instead.

It also found the commission couldn't provide documentation on how it decided 218 cases from fiscal years 2017 and 2018. It says commissioners voted in closed session, violating open meeting laws.

The audit says the division agreed to quicken investigations but declined to publicly document commission deliberations on the grounds that the commission functions in a quasi-judicial role.

___

Information from: The Colorado Sun, http://coloradosun.com