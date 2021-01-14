Attorney general orders end of suit over bar's closing time

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's attorney general is ordering a county attorney to dismiss a lawsuit filed against a Bozeman bar to enforce a 10 p.m. closing time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, something the county attorney isn't sure the attorney general can do.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote to Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert on Thursday and ordered him to dismiss the case against the Rocking R Bar by noon Friday. The case was filed on behalf of the Gallatin City-County Board of Health and county health officer Matt Kelley.