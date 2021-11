CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The attorney for a Black teenager says several other teens attacked his client with a stun gun on Halloween while wearing costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan robes.

At a news conference Wednesday, Matt Manning of Corpus Christi said the attack involved high school students in Woodsboro, a small town 30 miles north of Corpus Christi. He said his client was not seriously injured, and he declined to identify all involved because they were juveniles.