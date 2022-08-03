Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre MICHAEL WARREN, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 3:20 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 This photo courtesy of Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center shows a view of Marietta Street, looking west from the Five Points area in downtown Atlanta in 1906. Few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, the white-on-Black violence in Atlanta that shattered dreams of racial harmony and forced thousands from their homes. (Courtesy of Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of12 This photo provided by the Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center shows the interior of A. F. Herndon's Barber Shop in Atlanta, Ga. Herndon was one of Atlanta’s first Black millionaires and his shop was one of the first business to be destroyed by white mobs during the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre. Few have been taught about the massacre, which forced thousands from their homes and shaped the city’s geography, economy, society and power structure in lasting ways. (Courtesy of Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 This photo provided by Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center shows a detail from the cover of the French magazine, Le Petit Parisien, from Oct. 14, 1906, depicting a drawing titled "Massacre of Negroes through the Streets of Atlanta." (Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of12 This photo provided by Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center shows the cover of the French magazine, Le Petit Parisien, from Oct. 14, 1906, depicting a drawing titled "Massacre of Negroes through the Streets of Atlanta." (Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 The intersection of Decatur and Kimball at Georgia State University is shown on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, which shaped the city’s geography, economy, society and power structure in lasting ways. Much like the Red Summer of 1919 in the South and Northeast and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 in Oklahoma would years later, the white-on-Black violence in Atlanta shattered dreams of racial harmony and forced thousands from their homes. Alex Sanz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Community organizer Ann Hill Bond explains what happened in the Brownsville community during the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre on June 10, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, which shaped the city’s geography, economy, society and power structure in lasting ways. Much like the Red Summer of 1919 in the South and Northeast and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 in Oklahoma would years later, the white-on-Black violence in Atlanta shattered dreams of racial harmony and forced thousands from their homes. Sharon Johnson Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A view shows Peachtree Street in Atlanta, June 10, 2022. Few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, which shaped the city’s geography, economy, society and power structure in lasting ways. Much like the Red Summer of 1919 in the South and Northeast and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 in Oklahoma would years later, the white-on-Black violence in Atlanta shattered dreams of racial harmony and forced thousands from their homes. Sharon Johnson Show More Show Less
11 of12 A jar of soil sits on display at the Auburn Avenue Research Library in Atlanta on June 10, 2022. The Stories from the Soil exhibit honors lynching victims with collected soil from those sites where incidents occurred. The jar represents unknown victims who were killed during the Atlanta Race Massacre. Sharon Johnson Show More Show Less
12 of12
ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys.
But few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, which shaped the city’s geography, economy, society and power structure in lasting ways. Much like the Red Summer of 1919 in the South and Northeast and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 in Oklahoma would years later, the white-on-Black violence in Atlanta shattered dreams of racial harmony and forced thousands from their homes.
Written By
MICHAEL WARREN