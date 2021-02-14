Atlanta mayor vetoes letting state close street near Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor has vetoed a proposal that would have let the state permanently close part of a street between the Georgia Capitol and a legislative office building.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wrote in a letter that the city's charter prohibits individual City Council members from negotiating with the state on behalf of the city, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. She also wrote that the council failed to give proper public notice before voting to abandon the one-block stretch of Mitchell Street just east of Atlanta City Hall.