Atlanta mayor: 'Monster' who killed parkgoer must be caught

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The “monster” who stabbed a woman to death and also killed her dog as they walked through a popular Atlanta park must be taken off the streets, but rumors are not helping police to solve the case, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.
In a slaying that has stoked intense interest and fear across the city, Katherine Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. She had been stabbed multiple times in what the deputy police chief described as a gruesome scene.