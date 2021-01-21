At walk-in vaccine site, long lines end with peace of mind DAVID PORTER, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 2 p.m.
1 of12 People wait in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The first people arrived around 2:30 a.m. for the chance to be vaccinated at one of the few sites that does not require an appointment. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Joan De Hooge supports herself on a pole while waiting in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. De Hooge was soon brought inside where she was able to wait in the warmth. The first people arrived around 2:30 a.m. for the chance to be vaccinated at one of the few sites that does not require an appointment. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Miriam Palomino, right, received the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The first people arrived around 2:30 a.m. for the chance to be vaccinated at one of the few sites that does not require an appointment. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Bundled up against the windy wintry day and masked up against the coronavirus, Daniel and Carmen Paulino proudly displayed their tickets as if they'd just won the lottery. Which, in a sense, they had.
The married couple braved temperatures in the 30s Wednesday morning to join the line outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the blue-collar city of Paterson, New Jersey, a rarity in the massive metropolitan area around New York City.