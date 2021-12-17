At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Nebraska, Iowa MARGERY A. BECK, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021
1 of15 Damage to a grain bin is seen in Greene County, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A large tree limb blocks a portion of 265th Street in rural Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Many Iowans are waking up to damage and debris after a band of severe weather crossed the state Wednesday night. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A sheet of metal is wrapped around the stump of a utility pole near Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 A shorn utility pole blocks 280th Street in Greene County, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A downed power line is partially hidden under debris along M Avenue near Bagley, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Sheets of metal litter a field south of Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A shorn utility pole blocks 280th Street in Greene County, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Bryon Houlgrave/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week as part of a powerful storm system that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, and more are likely to be confirmed as teams continued to assess damage on the ground Friday, the National Weather Service said.
“It's taking a while for the teams to assess,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern, based in Valley, Nebraska. “There's just such widespread damage to cover, plus we're really limited on daylight hours.”
Written By
MARGERY A. BECK