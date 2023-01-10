At least 20 Louisiana horse deaths tied to contaminated feed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 20 horses in Louisiana have died after ingesting bacteria found in some alfalfa hay cubes from a manufacturer in Colorado, state agriculture officials said.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry began notifying livestock owners and others about potential problems with some bags of “Top Of The Rockies Alfalfa Horse Cubes” in mid-December after horses in Louisiana and three other states began showing neurological symptoms consistent with botulism, state officials said.