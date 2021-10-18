At UN court, Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of ethnic cleansing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister accused Armenia of “ethnic cleansing” and continuing to lay landmines in Nagorno-Karabakh even after a cease-fire ended a six-week war in the disputed region late last year, as a second case related to the conflict opened at the United Nations' top court. Armenia denied the accusations.
Last week, the court held hearings into a complaint brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan, also related to last year's war that left more than 6,600 people dead.