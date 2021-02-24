Asylum seekers rush to register for US border processing MARÍA VERZA, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 11:22 a.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the first five days since the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden began to process the thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees registered 12,000 people. That’s nearly half the 25,000 active cases the U.S. government has cited.
Migrants who have waited in Mexico and elsewhere to get hearings on their U.S. asylum requests are dealing now with a mix of hope and frustration, along with overloaded websites and telephone lines that never stop ringing.