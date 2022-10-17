Assailants apologize to ex-Japanese soldier over harassment

TOKYO (AP) — A former Japanese soldier who suffered sexual harassment while serving in the army said Monday she has accepted apologies from four servicemen in a groundbreaking case that prompted a Defense Ministry-wide investigation into growing reports of assaults in the military.
Rina Gonoi told reporters that the four assailants, who were her superiors in the army, met with her separately and apologized for the pain that caused her to give up her career in the military. She said some admitted that they had sexually harassed other female soldiers as well.