Stocks wobble in early trading, pull back from record highs DAMIAN J. TROISE, AP Business Writer June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 10:36 a.m.
Stocks were listless in early trading Monday after briefly approaching the record highs they reached a month ago.
The quiet opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy's recovery and the risks rising inflation. Wall Street faces a relatively light week of economic data, though investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month.
