World markets mixed on virus, vaccine, stimulus concerns

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe on Tuesday after a broad retreat in Asia driven by renewed worries that troubles with COVID vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.
Germany's DAX surged 0.7% to 13,738.24 and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4% to 5,493.14. The FTSE 100 in Britain picked up 0.5% to 6,674.87. U.S. markets looked set for a downbeat start, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 0.3% while that for the Dow industrials lost 0.2%.