Asia Today: Chinese city tests millions amid new outbreak Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 7:40 a.m.
1 of11 A maintenance worker wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks outside of an office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. China is concentrating its pandemic prevention efforts in the rural areas as officials urge people to not travel home for the annual Lunar New Year festival, as the country combats its most serious latest outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic originally broke out in Wuhan a year ago. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers in protective suits take a swab for a coronavirus test in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Lockdowns have been expanded and a major political conference postponed in a province next to Beijing that is the scene of China's most serious recent COVID-19 outbreak. (Yao Jianfeng/Xinhua via AP) Yao Jianfeng/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo, left, receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Writings on the banner in the background read "Safe and Halal." (Agus Suparto/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Agus Suparto/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Workers carry boxes containing a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Tokyo, Japan. Suga announced that Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 A man, top, rides a motorcycle as another man rides a pedal-assisted bicycle on a street in Tokyo on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle along the Japan National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as engravings in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics are seen on the side of the stadium wall behind the fence Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tokyo. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus clear snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 People hold a public press conference to demand the arrest of Lee Man-hee, a leader of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, in front of the Suwon District Court in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A South Korean court has acquitted Lee of charges that he deliberately disrupted the government's anti-virus response early last year after thousands of his worshippers were f infected with the coronavirus during a major outbreak in spring last year. The signs reads: "Send Lee Man-hee to prison." (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP) Hong Ki-won/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 An armed soldier stands guard at a roadblock on the first day of a movement control order in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The emergency declaration came as a surprise just a day after Muhyiddin Yassin announced Kuala Lumpur, the administrative capital and five states will return to a near-lockdown to stem the virus spread. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 A police officer checks passengers on a vehicle at a roadblocks on the first day of a movement control order in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The emergency declaration came as a surprise just a day after Muhyiddin Yassin announced Kuala Lumpur, the administrative capital and five states will return to a near-lockdown to stem the virus spread. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Millions of people lined in freezing temperatures Wednesday to receive a second round of coronavirus tests in a city south of Beijing that is at the heart of China’s most serious recent outbreak of COVID-19.
The National Health Commission announced Wednesday that another 90 confirmed cases have been reported in Hebei province, whose capital Shijiazhuang has accounted for the vast majority of recent cases. Another 16 cases were reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern province of Shanxi.