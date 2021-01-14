Asia Today: China virus cases spike as WHO researchers visit Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 7:22 a.m.
1 of9 A man and woman wearing masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus share a smartphone on the street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers for the World Health Organization arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A woman wearing a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus stands along a street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers for the World Health Organization arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 A worker in protective coverings directs members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team on their arrival at the airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers begin to build a medical isolation site that, according to state media, will cover 33 hectares and have room for several thousand people in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. China has put more than 20 million people under varying degrees of lockdown in Hebei, Beijing and other areas in hopes of stemming infections ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday. (Yang Shiyao/Xinhua via AP) Yang Shiyao/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A health worker prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants against COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 millions health workers and 17.4 millions public officers in the first stage in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 A health worker receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants against COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 millions health workers and 17.4 millions public officers in the first stage in the world's fourth most populated country. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 People wearing face masks walk by a train station during a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 People wearing face masks walk near a park, which is taped for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A man wearing a face mask looks at his cellphone while waiting to walk across an intersection during the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China is seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases in its frozen northeast as a World Health Organization team arrived to investigate the origins of the pandemic.
China on Thursday also reported its first new death attributed to COVID-19 in months, raising the toll to 4,635 among 87,844 cases. China’s relatively low case figures are a testimony to the effectiveness of strict containment, tracing and quarantine measures, but have also raised questions about the tight hold the government maintains on all information related to the outbreak.