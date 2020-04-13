As storm gears up, 320 power outages in Wilton

Eversource crews are gearing up to repair power lines from today’s storm. As of 3 p.m., there were 320 power outages reported in Wilton. Eversource crews are gearing up to repair power lines from today’s storm. As of 3 p.m., there were 320 power outages reported in Wilton. Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close As storm gears up, 320 power outages in Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — A storm in its early stages has already caused 36,285 power outages across Connecticut, with 320 outages reported in Wilton as of 3 p.m.

With strong winds, the National Weather Service is forecasting widespread power outages running through Monday night.

Sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Peak gusts are expected between 1 to 4 p.m.

Strongest winds are expected along the shoreline, especially in southeast Connecticut.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Report any outage online or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com