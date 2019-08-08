As impasse continues, speaker to keep working on override

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican North Carolina House speaker says he won't stop trying to cobble together enough votes to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto, even after the chamber's Democrats told him again that he won't get the support to do it.

Rep. Tim Moore told reporters on Thursday that he'll keep working to persuade more Democrats to approve the budget over Cooper's objections. Moore and other Republicans have been promoting initiatives in the two-year spending plan by traveling to members' districts.

A budget was supposed to be enacted by the time the current fiscal year began July 1.

A Wednesday letter signed with the names of 51 House Democrats tells Moore and GOP Senate leader Phil Berger to stop trying for an override and start negotiating with Cooper.