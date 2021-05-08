As US reopens, campuses tighten restrictions for virus LISA RATHKE and CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 9:45 a.m.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — About a year into mask mandates, nasal swabs and remote classes, the atmosphere turned tense at the University of Vermont as the school cracked down on rules for social distancing and face coverings amid a spike in student COVID-19 cases.
Students were handed hundreds of citations for violations like standing in another student’s doorway or walking maskless to a hallway restroom, igniting a student-led petition that blasted “strict and inhumane living conditions.”
LISA RATHKE and CAROLYN THOMPSON