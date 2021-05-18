As COVID-19 shots slow, doctors turn to 1-on-1 conversations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of South Dakota residents receiving an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has slowed dramatically in recent weeks, prompting medical experts and community leaders to turn to personal conversations to battle misinformation around getting a shot.
Just over 4,000 people statewide received their first shot last week, according to the Department of Health — a big drop-off from the end of March, when the state recorded a high mark of over 26,000 people receiving their first shot in a week.