Artists invited to show online

Online submissions are now being accepted in an open call to artists for the juried “Photography and Sculpture” show at the Rowayton Arts Center that will run from Aug 9 to Sep. 6. The show is open to all artists interested in exhibiting their photographs and/or sculptures.

Pieces should be submitted by July 10 to rowaytonarts.org/entries. Details are available at rowaytonarts.org.

Chair for the show is Jay Wilson and co-chair is Nancy Breakstone. The judge, Thomas Mezzanotte, has been exploring the potentials of the photographic medium for over 35 years. Educated at the University of Bridgeport, he became the director of the university’s Carlson Gallery in the 1980s. As a Connecticut Commission of the Arts Master Teaching Artist, he conducts workshops at schools across Connecticut and at universities across the country. His work has been exhibited at many galleries and museums around the United States including New York University, the Santa Fe College of Art, The Elizabeth Leach Gallery in Portland, Ore.,, George Eastman House, the John Stevenson Gallery in Chelsea, N.Y. and at the William Benton Museum in Storrs, Conn.

The center’s gallery and art school overlook the scenic Five Mile River at 145 Rowayton Avenue with space for regional artists to exhibit their art and a classroom for workshops and classes at all levels offered to children and adults.