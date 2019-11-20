Arrest made on social media threat to Wilton High School

WILTON — A high school student has been accused of posting a threatening video on social media.

Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk said authorities were notified around 7 p.m. Sunday about the video “involving a possible school threat.”

“The post was a video made by a student from Wilton High School that suggested the threat of violence,” Kluk said in a statement.

Members of the department’s Patrol and Youth Division identified the student and conducted an interview around 9 p.m. that night.

“The interview of the student revealed that it was not meant as an actual threat and was posted to gain likes on the social media site,” Kluk said. “The student also stated that it was taken down shortly after it was posted.

“The student appeared remorseful and understood the consequences of his actions.”

The student was charged with breach of peace and was released into the custody of his parents. The student is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court later this month.

Police say the student and the parents have been cooperative with investigators.

“At no time did there appear to be a viable threat to the public or school community and the department stresses that there is no active threat to the public or school community,” a police department statement said.

Police said they have increased “presence and visibility” at the town’s schools.

Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell emailed the high school community on Wednesday, explaining the situation.

“While this information will cause some alarm, I want to reassure you that the Wilton Police Department responded immediately and determined that there was no active threat to the school community and at no time were the safety and well-being of our school community at risk,” O’Donnell wrote in the letter.

He further advised people to be vigilant in light of possible threats.

“In an era when incidents of violence occur far too frequently, I will reemphasize that we all must remain vigilant in our common effort to ensure the safety and security of our community,” he wrote. “As part of that effort, we again remind all members of our community that if they ‘see something, say something.’ Doing so can have a profound positive impact on the lives of all members of our school community.”