Arrest made in fatal shooting during Detroit protest

DETROIT (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and police were seeking a second man in a fatal shooting that occurred during the first night of protests in Detroit over the death of George Floyd.

Omoni Bryant was arraigned Thursday on two counts of being an accessory after the fact and a gun charge, according to court records.

A first-degree murder warrant also has been issued for 19-year-old Tyjon Hites.

The May 29 shooting followed an argument between two groups of people, Detroit police said.

Shots were fired into a car, striking a 21-year-old man from Eastpointe, who later died.

Deputy Chief Marlon Wilson told the Detroit Free Press that the shooting was not connected to the demonstration.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. near Detroit’s Greektown entertainment district as officers were confronted with dozens of protesters.

Detroit police initially said the shooting suspect had pulled up in a Dodge Durango and fired shots into a crowd. Police later corrected that information and said the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Dodge Caliber in a parking lot with two other male occupants when an unknown person fired shots into the vehicle and fled on foot.

Demonstrations and unrest spread to Detroit and other cities around the U.S. following Floyd’s May 25 death. A white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after the handcuffed black man stopped moving and pleading for air.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Bryant’s attorney.