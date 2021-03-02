Armenian leader scores political point in spat with military AVET DEMOURIAN, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 2:27 p.m.
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia's prime minister scored a political point Tuesday in his spat with the top military brass, advancing his motion to fire the country's top military officer.
A political crisis sparked by Armenia's defeat in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region escalated last week when the military's General Staff demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following his move to dismiss a top general. Pashinyan responded by firing the chief of the General Staff, Col. Gen. Onik Gasparyan.