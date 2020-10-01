Arkansas reports spike in coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported a spike in new coronavirus cases Thursday, confirming 921 new cases and finding 203 probable new cases in its latest daily report.

The new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 brought to 81,531 the number of confirmed cases and 3,290 probable cases since the pandemic began, the Department of Health reported. Fifteen new COVID-19 fatalities brought the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 1,384, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The state's confirmed virus cases increased by 921 to 81,531. Probable cases rose by 203 to 3,290. The number of people hospitalized dropped by five to 485.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Arkansas ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The department reported more than 12,000 tests conducted Wednesday, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said was a record for the state's daily reporting.