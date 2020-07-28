Arkansas reports new one-day record spike in COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported a new one-day record increase in deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus, as the state's cases surpassed 40,000.

The Department of Health reported 20 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total fatalities to 428. The state's health secretary said six of those deaths didn't occur within the last 24 hours.

The state reported 734 new confirmed cases of the virus since Monday, bringing the total to 40,181. The department said 6,565 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people hospitalized because of the virus increased by 12 to 501.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.