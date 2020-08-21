Arkansas reports largest one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported its largest single-day increase in deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus as the state moved closer toward resuming in-person classes at public schools.

The Department of Health reported 22 people had died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total fatalities from the illness since the pandemic began to 663. The department reported 887 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 55,652.

The department said half of the new deaths occurred in nursing homes. Four of the deaths occurred in July and were late reports.

The spike in deaths comes days before Arkansas' public schools are scheduled to reopen. Schools are allowed to offer virtual classes or a hybrid option that includes some onsite classes, but the state is requiring schools to be open five days a week for students who need in-person instruction.