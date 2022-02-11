Arkansas prisons lifting movement limits as virus cases ease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas prison officials on Friday said they were lifting movement restrictions imposed on their facilities and will allow in-person visitation to resume next month as a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state continued to ease.

The Department of Corrections said it would allow non-essential movements in and between its facilities to resume Monday. The department had been operating under the restrictions since Dec. 31, when the state saw the beginning of a surge in cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.