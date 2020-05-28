Arkansas hits new 1-day record in virus cases, 5 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reached another one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike health officials said was driven by the state's northwest region.

The Health Department said at least 6,538 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, an increase over the 6,277 reported Wednesday. The 261 new cases are the biggest daily increase among non-incarcerated individuals.

The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The number of people in Arkansas who have died from COVID-19 rose to 125.

Dr. Nathaniel Smith, the state's health secretary, said more than 40 percent of the new cases came from Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas.

“With this second wave of COVID-19 cases we're having, it now is focused in northwest Arkansas," Smith said.

Smith said the number of active cases, those excluding people who have recovered or died, has reached 1,830. The number of active cases has risen steadily since reaching a new high last week.