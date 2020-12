LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health secretary Dr. Jose Romero on Thursday extended the 11 p.m. closing time for bars, restaurants and clubs that serve alcohol for 30 days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order said Romero consulted with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who issued the initial 11 p.m. closing order in November, before extending the directive to Feb. 3.