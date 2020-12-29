Arizona vaccination priorities include people 75 and older

PHOENIX (AP) — A state committee of public health experts decided that Arizonans 75 and older should be among those prioritized in the second phase of distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Tuesday.

Older Arizonans are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications and be hospitalized than younger individuals and the committee's decision Monday to prioritize those people is aligned with updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ducey's office said in a statement.