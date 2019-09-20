Arizona state senator seeks cap pay bill for city officials

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state senator has announced plans to introduce a bill that would cap pay prohibiting city officials from earning more than the governor.

The bill mentioned Tuesday by Republican Sen. Paul Boyer would mean no employee could make more than Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's current $95,000 salary.

State officials say only the Colorado and Maine governors make less than Ducey, but multiple high-level municipal employees make more.

Officials say the Phoenix city manager makes $315,000 and other cities provide similarly high salaries for their top administrators.

Officials say Boyer has been an advocate for firefighters struggling to win workers compensation after cancer diagnoses, mentioning that the bill would exempt firefighters and police officers.

City officials say the legislation could affect efforts to attract and retain good government workers.