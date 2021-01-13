Chance of COVID-19 triage care looms over Arizona hospitals TERRY TANG, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:21 p.m.
1 of4 Several tents are set up so people who have registered can get their COVID-19 vaccinations as they drive-thru the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Cardinals' stadium opened as a vaccination site Monday that will be a 24-7 operation. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, currently facing the worst COVID-19 infection rate in the country, is teetering on the brink of having to ration life-saving care, leaders of the state's major hospitals said Wednesday.
“During triage ... it does mean that we might have to make very difficult decisions about what type of care would be be available for a patient,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel of Banner Health. “We hope we do not get there. We’re asking you, we’re imploring you today to help us avoid that.”