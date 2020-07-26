Arizona reports 1,973 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona heath officials report 1,973 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths.

That increases the state totals to 162,014 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,305 known deaths as of Sunday.

Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 3,748 new cases and 144 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.

The 144 deaths were among the most reported in a single day in the state without death certificate matching.

The rate of new Arizona coronavirus cases has shown signs of slowing in recent weeks following the implementation of face mask requirements in many areas — including all of Maricopa County — and statewide executive orders to close businesses such as bars and gyms and to restrict restaurant occupancy.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.