Arizona reports 1,030 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 1,030 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 more deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 179,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The known death toll is 3,779.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continue to trend downward slightly.

Arizona became a national COVID-19 hotspot, with some of the highest U.S. rates of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted a stay-at-home order in mid-May. He later reimposed some restrictions including gym and bar closures.

A judge will hear arguments Monday from attorneys for health clubs challenging Ducey's shutdown order.

