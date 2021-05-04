Arizona redistricting panel picks mapping consultant

PHOENIX (AP) — The commission that will redraw Arizona's political district lines later this year on Tuesday chose a company to crunch Census data and create maps on a split vote that marked the second time the panel's Democrats were outvoted.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission chose a Virginia-based engineering company that partnered with a California-based firm that specializes in redistricting as its mapping consultant. The Timmons Group has offices in Phoenix and partnered with the California-based National Demographics Corporation on its bid. National Demographics was the mapping consultant for the 2001 commission.