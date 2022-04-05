Arizona high court revives AG's suit against ASU hotel plan

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich against the board that oversees the state's three public universities over a hotel development agreement, giving him the right to try to prove the deal doesn't benefit taxpayers.
The ruling revived two of four allegations the attorney general made in the lawsuit he filed in January 2019 against the Arizona Board of Regents. All four had been dismissed by a lower court in a ruling upheld by an appeals court.