Arizona governor faces universal school vouchers challenge BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 3:10 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system awaits Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's expected signatures as he faces a Thursday deadline and a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill he backs and ask voters to erase it during November’s election.
The expansion Ducey is certain to sign will allow every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children's private school tuition or other education costs.